POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada

Federal Court Of Appeal And Federal Court Release Three Decisions Relating To Macitentan (Janssen's OPSUMIT) Smart & Biggar Apotex appealed the trial decision, finding that Apo-Macitentan would infringe Canadian Patent No. 2,659,770 (770 Patent). Even though Apotex would only sell Apo-Macitentan by itself...

Charging Ahead: Canada's Federal Court Clarifies Trademark Rules For Comparative Advertising In Battery Giant Dispute Gowling WLG In the recent decision Energizer Brands, LLC v Gillette Company, 2023 FC 804, Canada's Federal Court has provided helpful guidance around the use of competitor trademarks in comparative advertising.

Winning Strategies For Litigating Before Canadian Courts Bennett Jones LLP This chapter covers trademark litigation in Canada at a high level, including causes of action, remedies, evidence and defences.

Is Graffiti Protected By Copyright And If So, What Are Some Of The Legal Issues Posed By It? Fasken Copyright in graffiti is an interesting and relatively unexplored area of law in Canada. It is still unclear what kinds of protections a graffiti artists' work can be afforded...

Changes To The Practice In Trademark Opposition Proceedings And Section 45 Proceedings Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP On December 1, 2023, the Trademarks Opposition Board (TMOB) will implement changes regarding the Practice in trademark opposition proceedings and the Practice in section 45 proceedings.