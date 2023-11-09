Patricia Folkins, Reshika Dhir, and Coralee Ridder authored the article "At the Interfaces of Al, Chemistry and Patents - Opportunities and Challenges" published by Legal Industry Reviews.

The use of artificial intelligence (Al) has seen rapid acceleration in all areas of technology. In the chemical field, in particular, there has been a near exponential growth in the number of published papers and patents involving Al since 2015. There are numerous applications for Al in chemistry, including molecular property prediction, reaction optimization, synthetic route planning, and laboratory automation.

Read the full article here.

