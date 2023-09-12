Canada:
Patenting Chemical AI - Legal Issues & Emerging Opportunities (Podcast)
12 September 2023
Bereskin & Parr LLP
This informative podcast breaks down the key developments of AI
in chemistry and explores the nuances of intellectual property in
the field of Chemical AI. Hear from partners Patricia Folkins and Reshika Dhir on the different forms of IP
protection and what legal professionals need to be aware of in this
rapidly evolving field.
