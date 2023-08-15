ARTICLE

What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the types of IP your organization may have, and tips and practical considerations to help you protect, enforce, and commercialize your IP.

What counts as public disclosure of your invention, and can you still file a patent application afterward? Charlene Lipchen explains timing considerations you need to be aware of and best practices when it comes to patenting an invention in Canada or the United States.

