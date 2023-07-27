Following proposals and consultations spanning a period of two years, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office has announced an increase of most of its fees. The final Copyright Regulations, Industrial Design Regulations, Integrated Circuit Topography Regulations, Patent Rules, and Trademarks Regulations were published in the Canada Gazette, Part II on June 21, 2023 with a coming into force date of January 1, 2024.

In accordance with the Services Fees Act, most of the CIPO fees are adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index. In addition to the annual fee adjustment, on January 1, 2024, most of the CIPO fees will have a one-time 25% increase. The increase does not apply to "small entity" patent fees. The definition of "small entity" has also been amended in the Patent Rules to include an entity that employs less than 100 employees instead of 50 or fewer employees.

Some applicants have begun receiving correspondence from the CIPO reflecting only the annual adjusted fees. Correspondence will not be withdrawn and resent showing the 25% increase and stakeholders will have to be diligent and pay the correct fees in January 2024.

For more information regarding the new CIPO's fees, please see https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/canadian-intellectual-property-office/en/what-you-need-know-about-upcoming-changes-cipos-fees

