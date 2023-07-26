What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the types of IP your organization may have, and tips and practical considerations to help you protect, enforce, and commercialize your IP.

What is considered a patentable invention and how can you check to see if your invention qualifies? Charlene Lipchen explains the legal tests that your invention needs to pass, what can't be patented, and how to assess whether your invention is patentable.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.