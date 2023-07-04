To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you
protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the
types of IP your organization may have, and tips and practical
considerations to help you protect, enforce, and commercialize your
IP.
Richard Stobbe covers factors that determine
whether employees or contractors own their creations under the
Copyright Act and the Patent Act, as well as the
importance of clear contractual agreements to safeguard valuable
IP.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Intellectual property is often intangible — and it can be difficult to know when, or even if, it's been stolen. In an article for Canadian Lawyer, MNP's Ryan Duquette discusses how discovering IP theft...
In a recent decision, Pfizer Canada ULC v Uniqure Biopharma BV, 2023 FC 629, the Federal Court dismissed uniQure's motion to stay Pfizer's action to impeach uniQure's patent pending completion of re-examination...
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.