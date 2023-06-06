Hear from Janice Bereskin as she discusses the valuable institutional knowledge of IP and the highlights of the INTA 2023 conference in Singapore, in the special podcast series "Talking IP - Live @ INTA".

About "Talking IP":

"Talking IP" is a podcast for intellectual property (IP) professionals showcasing compelling conversations that take you inside the professional lives and careers of global IP leaders and entrepreneurs. Hosted by Australian Patent Attorney and IP Entrepreneur Justin Simpson, each episode features interviews with an IP leader or entrepreneur exploring a range of topics including their current business focus as well as their career journey into the IP profession. Justin is the Founder and CEO of Billtrader, a purpose-built FinTech for IP firms.

