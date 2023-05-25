Canadian Intellectual Property Office Experiencing Backlog-Related Delays Following Recent Public Servant Strike

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) experienced delays in the following areas during last month's Public Service Alliance of Canada strike:

Fee processing;

Updating of the Patents Database;

Inaccurate automated correspondence due to delays in processing incoming correspondence;

Mailing of new examiner's reports.

Although the strike was resolved on May 2, CIPO may continue to experience delays in these areas as it works through the backlog generated during the strike.

For CIPO's announcement on the delays, please see here.

