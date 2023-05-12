On March 30, 2023, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed Pharmascience's application for leave to appeal (Docket No. 40400) a decision of the Federal Court of Appeal (FCA) upholding the validity of two patents relating to apixaban (Bristol-Myers Squibb's ELIQUIS). The FCA had dismissed Pharmascience's appeal of a Federal Court decision upholding the validity of Canadian Patent Nos. 2,461,202 (apixaban and uses thereof in the treatment of thromboembolic disorders) and 2,791,171 (tablet formulations of apixaban) (see previously reported "Federal Court of Appeal upholds validity of two patents relating to ELIQUIS").

