On April 13, 2023, Stealth Monitoring ("Stealth") announced that it had acquired Caliber Communications and Syncro Monitoring (collectively "Caliber").

Stealth, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and Caliber, based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, are both leading video surveillance businesses focused on designing, installing, and providing proactive remote video monitoring solutions and related services to commercial, construction, financial, industrial, real estate, retail, transportation and logistics, and utility businesses throughout the US and Canada.

The combination of Stealth and Caliber will include more than 2,000 employees across 40+ offices and will provide proactive monitoring of more than 5,000 client sites across North America. The combined companies have patents in cellular communications, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, well positioning them to achieve their mission: to build the world's most trusted intelligent monitoring solutions.

Gowling WLG advised Caliber with respect to this transaction with a team led by Ian Palm and that included Aaron Goldstein, Emily Coulson, Shannon Latham and Sheri Violin (corporate), Paul Carenza (tax), Alex Ross (intellectual property) Neena Gupta (employment), Brian Cohen (trusts and estates) and assisted by student-at-law Allysa Ciancio.

