POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada

French Language Compliance For Businesses In Quebec: The Changes Under Bill 96 Alexander Holburn Beaudin + Lang LLP These pertinent amendments to the CFL will come into force on June 1, 2025.

Charter Of The French Language: Reality Check On Bill 96 And Its Impacts On Trademark Use In Québec Bereskin & Parr LLP On June 1, 2022, Bill 96, an Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec, was sanctioned by Québec.

ChatGPT - Artificial Intelligence And The Very Real Legal Implications Of This Technology Taylor McCaffrey ChatGPT, a large language model developed by OpenAI, has the potential to revolutionize the way we communicate and access information.

Trademarking Cannabis Products Before Legalization: A Proactive Step Or An Illegal One? MLT Aikins LLP As businesses in Canada scrambled to market their cannabis products when recreational cannabis use was legalized in 2018 ("Legalization"), some brands filed trademark applications...

Failed Second Bite At The Cherry (pie): Federal Court Invalidates Foreign-language Marks Filed In Bad Faith Smart & Biggar The Federal Court recently had occasion to revisit the issue of confusion between foreign-language trademarks involving the use of Chinese characters in Canada.