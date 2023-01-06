PM(NOC) Proceedings:
- ENTRESTO (sacubitril-valsartan): Novartis v Pharmascience
Judicial Reviews:
- STELARA (ustekinumab): Janssen v The Minister of Health
Others:
- Unidentified: Alexion v Commissioner of Patents
- Unidentified: Sandoz Canada v Merck
For complete details about these proceedings, click here.
The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.