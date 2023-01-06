ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada

5 Things To Do When You Get A Letter From The BSA Minden Gross LLP Who is the BSA? The Business Software Alliance ("BSA") is the leading advocate for the global software industry and promotes legal software use. The BSA investigates reports of alleged...

Preparing The Expert Report In A Patent Case – A Collaborative Exercise To Be Approached With Caution Bereskin & Parr LLP The recent trial decision in Rovi Guides v. Bell, 2022 FC 1388 is an exceptional case that proves the rule that the preparation of expert evidence in a patent case...

All I Want For Christmas Is A Trademark: Considerations For Entertainers Gowling WLG At the top of every Christmas tree, there can only be one star… at least that's what Mariah Carey thought when her company, Lotion LLC, sought to register a trademark...

Canadian Public Domain Day Postponed 20 Years. In The Meantime… Public Domain Awareness And Advocacy Day! Clark Wilson LLP Until now, January 1st of every year is greeted by readers, creators and publishers alike with a bit of excitement, because it means that copyright has expired in a new batch...

A Guide To Registering Your Business Name As A Trademark Lindsay Kenney LLP When you have put everything you have into building your business, you would want a business name that you have an exclusive right to use and that can be protected across Canada.