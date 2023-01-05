Below are Rx IP Update's most-read articles of 2022 (see also our 2022 Highlights in Canadian Life Sciences IP and Regulatory Law):
- Update on biosimilars in Canada – June 2022
- Federal Court holds summary trial appropriate, Apotex and Pharmascience will induce infringement of paliperidone palmitate patent
- Merck's JANUVIA crystalline monohydrate DHP salt patent found valid
- Federal Court finds formulation patent relating to ACTONEL DR valid but not infringed
- PMPRB update: New regulations now coming into force July 1, 2022
- Competition Bureau's Interest in the Health Sector Continues
- Federal Court of Appeal upholds validity of glatiramer acetate patent
- Confidential rebate reporting and new price regulatory factors of the amended Patented Medicines Regulations declared invalid by the Quebec Court of Appeal
- PM(NOC) Regulations: Five-year anniversary of major amendments
- Slam dunk! New basket of countries for PMPRB reporting remain, controversial amendments to Patented Medicines Regulations dropped
