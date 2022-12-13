ARTICLE

Canada: The Legal Steps To Startups: What You Need To Know About Patents (Video)

Welcome to the next video in our Legal Steps to Startups Video Series – What You Need to Know About Patents.

What is a patent? Why should you think about hiring a patent agent? Learn how hiring a trusted patent agent can help ensure your creation is protected.

Whether you are submitting a patent application or incorporating your company, there are so many different aspects to think about when starting or growing a business. It can be hard to know where to turn. Let our team of legal professionals at Parlee McLaws LLP help to guide you in the right direction.

