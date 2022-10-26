As of 3 October 2022, amendments to the Patent Rules are in force. Such amendments allow Canada to meet its obligations under the Patent Cooperation Treaty and to further streamline the patent examination process.

The most significant amendments include the introduction of excess claim fees and requests for continued examination (click here to read more).

Click here for the announcement from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

Amendments To Patent Rules In Force As Of October 3, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.