Canada:
Amendments To Patent Rules In Force As Of October 3, 2022
26 October 2022
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP
As of 3 October 2022, amendments to the Patent Rules
are in force. Such amendments allow Canada to meet its obligations
under the Patent Cooperation Treaty and to further streamline the
patent examination process.
The most significant amendments include the introduction of
excess claim fees and requests for continued examination (click here to read more).
Click here for the announcement from
the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.
