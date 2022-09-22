The Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") has released a preview of its updated version of the Manual of Patent Office Practice ("MOPOP") which will be in force as of October 3rd, 2022. The updates to the MOPOP are intended to align the MOPOP with the upcoming amendments to the Patent Rules which will also come into force as of October 3rd, 2022.

Read more here. A tracked changes summary of the updates to the MOPOP may be obtained here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.