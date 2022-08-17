Montenegro is set to become the newest member state of the European Patent Organization (EPO) in October 2022. This comes more than ten years after Montenegro first signed an Extension Agreement with the EPO in 2010. Montenegro was invited to join the European Patent Convention (EPC) in 2018 and amended its legislation to meet the obligations of membership in 2021. The EPO began with seven founding states in 1977, growing to 39 as of this October in what the EPO has called "a success story of international cooperation and European integration."

