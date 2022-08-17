Canada:
Montenegro Set To Join The European Patent Organization
17 August 2022
Montenegro is set to become the newest member state of the
European Patent Organization (EPO) in October 2022. This comes more
than ten years after Montenegro first signed an Extension Agreement
with the EPO in 2010. Montenegro was invited to join
the European Patent Convention (EPC) in 2018 and amended its
legislation to meet the obligations of membership in 2021. The EPO began with seven founding states
in 1977, growing to 39 as of this October in what the EPO has
called "a success story of international cooperation and European integration."
