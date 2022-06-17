Changes to Canada's Patent Rules are scheduled to take effect on October 3, 2022.

Among the changes is the introduction of excess claims fees and requests for continued examination.

Notably, excess claims fees are being introduced to the Canadian patent system for the first time. Under the new regime, applicants are required to pay a fee of $100 CAD for each claim in excess of 20. Furthermore, the excess claims fees calculation will be applied at both the time of a request for examination and allowance. If there are any allowed excess claims for which the fee was not paid at the time of requesting examination, the fee for those claims will have to be paid with the final fee.

See the full text of the Rules Amending the Patent Rules here.

