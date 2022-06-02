The European patent system is undergoing major changes that will impact all patent filers in Europe, including Middle East-based European patent holders, and potential patent filers from the region.

After years of legal and political hurdles, the long-awaited Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court (UPC) should soon see the light of day, and possibly by the end of 2022. A new pan-European patent right, the Unitary Patent, is expected to come into force at the end of this year or early 2023.

The Unitary Patent will be a single patent right that covers all European Patent Convention (EPC) countries who have ratified the UPC agreement.

Countries which are excluded from the Unitary Patent are the non-EPC members: UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and EPC countries who have not yet ratified the UPC agreement: Spain, Croatia and Poland.

Benefits of the new system for Middle East patent filers, include wide geographic coverage at more attractive costs, more streamlined enforcement of patents, potential for pan-European injunctions, reduced renewal and translation costs.

Our colleague Anthony Dearden discusses the UPC in detail, the changes that the UPC will bring to the European patent system and patent strategy considerations for portfolio managers in this article. For a more in-depth discussion on the UPC please see our on-demand webinar.

The key takeaway for Middle East-based filers of European patents, is that you should consider the option of opting out of any European applications and granted patents during the 3-month 'sunrise' period (June 2022-October 2022) before the UPC comes into force.

European patent applications and patents which are not opted out will become part of the new UPC system by default and will be open to central revocation actions by third parties.

We can assist you with these considerations.

What should you be doing?

Review your European patent portfolio

Determine which patents should be opted out of the UPC, and which (if any) should be left to opt in. This is likely to involve a multi-factorial analysis, e.g. how important is the patent? What are the lifetime costs of maintaining the patent in force?

If interested in obtaining a Unitary Patent, consider slowing examination of a pending European application until the Unitary Patent comes into force, and/or filing a divisional application

Review licence agreements and discuss with any co-owners the implications of opting in

Some agreements may need to be updated to provide control over the opt-out procedure

