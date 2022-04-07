As part of Western sanctions against Russia for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has announced an end to the Global Patent Prosecution Highway partnership with the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent). The Global Patent Prosecution Highway allows for the expedited examination of Canadian patent applications where the claims of that application sufficiently correspond to the claims of an application allowed in one of the other partnering jurisdictions. CIPO will no longer accelerate examination for requests based on work by Rospatent as the Office of Earlier Examination, including for pending applications that were previously accelerated.

Canada Ends GPPH Partnership With Russia

