CIPO BECOMES DAS DEPOSITING OFFICE FOR PATENT APPLICATIONS

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Digital Access Service (DAS) allows for simple and secure electronic exchange of priority patent applications between participating intellectual property offices of different jurisdictions. The DAS system greatly simplifies the exchange of priority patent applications and eliminates the need to request paper certified copies (certified copies may still be required for non-participating jurisdictions). As of February 1, 2022, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) is a DAS depositing office for patent applications. Requests to have a newly filed Canadian patent application uploaded to the DAS system can be made at the time of filing or after filing (through an online form).

