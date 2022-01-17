In This Issue
- Google wins patent infringement litigation aimed at Google ads
- Enforcement-related considerations for patent valuation: The perspective from Canada
- Collaboration between the Competition Bureau and HPFB
- Modern slavery: 2021 brings new pressure on Canadian businesses to manage supply chain forced labour risks
- Spotlight: Patricia Brooks
- Crucial clauses in global IP transactions and the importance of local law advice
- EPO rejects patent application identifying AI system DABUS as inventor
