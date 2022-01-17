ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada

What's In A Name? Lots, If It's A Geographical Indication Of Origin! Dentons A geographical indication of origin (GI) is a type of intellectual property defined in the Trademarks Act. GI refers to a name, sign or other indication used to identify a wine, spirit...

Anti-Youtube Copyright System Case Stumbling Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP YouTube, the second most visited website in the world (after only its parent, Google), is currently facing a lawsuit regarding the company's copyright protection program.

Doing The Wright Thing: When A Good Apology Is All You Need Bereskin & Parr LLP Civil contempt of court proceedings are quasi-criminal in nature.

Amendments To The Patented Medicines Regulations Delayed Six Months, Until July 1, 2022 Gowling WLG Canada's recently appointed Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, just announced the deferral of the coming into force of recent amendments to the Patented Medicines Regulations...

The Federal Court Interprets Patent Agent Privilege Provision Of The Patent Act Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP In Janssen Inc. v. Sandoz Canada Inc., 2021 FC 1265, the Federal Court interpreted the scope of section 16.1 of the Patent Act, the recently enacted provision concerning patent agent privilege.