Biologics and biosimilars innovation and production is on the rise. But how is this affecting intellectual property (IP) trends and patent litigation?

As the biologics market continues to expand, patent litigation is also increasing. Our report 'Patent litigation trends: the future of biologics and next generation therapies' examines what we're likely to see in the next few years in this industry and how litigators can prepare for the increase of innovation in biosimilars and next generation therapies.

Our Life Sciences team and global IP lawyers teamed up with Life Sciences IP Review to survey those at the forefront of the biologics and next generation therapies industry to better understand the emerging trends in IP law. The findings share companies' own experiences with these complex molecules, the issues they present and the pattern of litigation arising.

In this report, we compare our own perceptions of the industry with those of companies at the forefront of these developments. Our findings focus on what litigators currently do when faced with patent claims in cases involving biosimilars and biologics, as well as what trends they expect to see in future patent disputes.

Through exploring the current situation and individual predictions for the future, our study gives you valuable insight into the following:

Biologics vs biosimilars - headline trends in approaches to biosimilar litigation

Key challenges that may occur in patent litigation for biologics and biosimilars

Different types of patent litigation and alternative strategies

Skinny labelling and carve out

The current patents system and the possible evolution of biologics regulation

The key jurisdictions leading the way in biosimilars patent litigation

The launch of the Unified Patent Court in Europe and its possible effect on future cases

