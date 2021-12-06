ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has launched a new online national entry request tool for Canadian national phase entries of international PCT patent applications. The new tool was introduced as part of CIPO's overall IT modernization. Advantageously, national phase entry requests no longer need to be submitted via CIPO's general correspondence form and a Canadian application number can be obtained immediately.

Read more here.

CIPO Introduces New PCT National Phase Entry Platform

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.