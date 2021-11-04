Canada:
Supreme Court Of Canada Denies Leave Regarding Lisdexamfetamine Patent Decision
04 November 2021
Smart & Biggar
As previously reported, Apotex sought leave to
appeal a decision of the Federal Court of Appeal (2021 FCA 52)
affirming a Federal Court decision finding that the claims of a
patent relating
to lisdexamfetamine (Shire's
VYVANSE) were valid and prohibiting the Minister of Health
from issuing a Notice of Compliance to Apotex for its product until
the patent's expiry. On October 7, 2021, the Supreme Court of
Canada denied leave to Apotex (Apotex v Shire,
Docket No. 39662).
