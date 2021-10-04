Evidence is one of the most vital elements when intellectual property (IP) infringement disputes come into play. In this installment of our "Lifecycle of a Smart Idea" series, which is dedicated to helping you maximize opportunities and minimize risk when taking your innovative ideas to the global market, members of Gowling WLG's global IP team examine the main issues that can arise in a patent dispute, such as:

Who has the onus on each main issue?

What are the evidentiary burdens?

What level of proof is needed?

What expert evidence is needed?

This webinar allows attendees to hear from members of our IP team in Canada, the UK, Europe and China, as well as from a US patent arbitrator.

Speakers

Ron Dimock - Partner, Gowling WLG

Selena Kim - Partner, Gowling WLG

Céline Bey - Partner, Gowling WLG

Laurent Massam - Partner, Gowling WLG

William Needle - Mediator & Arbitrator, JAMS

Elliot Papageorgiou - Head of IP Strategy in China, Gowling WLG

Jamie Rowlands - Partner, Gowling WLG

Helpful tips about evidence in patent cases

Selena Kim & Laurent Massam - Partners, Gowling WLG, Canada

Under Canadian patent law and procedure, a patent's claims are to be interpreted in the same way for the purposes of an infringement and validity analysis. This can be a tricky balancing act that requires early consultation with your client and experts. As such, it's important to hire your expert and have these discussions as soon as possible. This tip also applies in the US, as the claims construction process is crucial but comes early in the procedure.

William Needle - Mediator & Arbitrator, JAMS, U.S.

In the US, formal litigation can be expensive and time-consuming. If you are a defendant, consider beginning the inter partes review process early, as it may prevent the need for extensive investment in litigation. If you're involved with patent litigation in the US, it is also crucial to be familiar with the "Markman" patent claim construction procedure.

Jamie Rowlands - Partner, Gowling WLG, UK

In the UK, the performance of your expert at trial is particularly important. Be sure to secure top-notch experts early, ideally, before the opposing side retains the best available experts in the field.

Céline Bey - Partner, Gowling WLG, France

Carefully prepare your infringement seizure in France. It remains the basis of the patent infringement action, and can also be very useful for proceedings in other jurisdictions. The choice of a bailiff and someone with experience in seizure is crucial, as the procedure is rigorous with many potential pitfalls. The order authorizing the seizure must also be drafted with the utmost care. Many seizures are annulled by the courts due to non-compliance with the procedure, in which case the plaintiff's evidence is lost (via infringement and damages) and the action itself may be called into question.

Elliot Papageorgiou - Head of IP Strategy in China, Gowling WLG, China

File an infringement complaint with an administrative authority, such as a local IP Office. Although they may be reluctant to find infringement, they will nevertheless undertake an inspection process. Then, ask the court in subsequent infringement proceedings to requisition the IP Office file and any related evidence.

