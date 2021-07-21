The Government of Canada has proposed a series of amendments to the Patent Rules intended to keep Canada compliant with its obligations under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). As part of the proposal, the Canada Gazette published a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement on July 3, 2021, summarizing the changes and their anticipated impact. Interested persons have a short window in which to make representations concerning the proposed amendments.

We invite you to read our team's in-depth IP Monitor publication on the proposed amendments, which discusses topics including a number of fee increases that some applicants may be unable to avoid. Our team also offers commentary on a number of aspects of the proposed amendments, including problematic Canadian double-patenting laws that can affect divisional practice.

