self

Season 2 - Episode 7: Patents, Pronouns, and Second Doses – From virtual IP trials and a new guidance on preferred pronouns in Ontario courts to how our day-to-day lives are changing now an increasing number of Canadians are vaccinated, host Adam Goldenberg interviews Tracey Doyle, a multi-talented guest capable of speaking to all three important issues. Tracey is a doctor of immunology, McCarthy Tétrault associate and the lawyer responsible for an important recent change to court practices in Ontario.

This program qualifies for up to 0.5 hours of CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.

