Il semble que l'Office de la propriété intellectuelle du Canada (OPIC) ait pris l'habitude de soumettre en plein été, durant la saison des vacances, des modifications aux Règles sur les brevets qu'elle voudrait voir mises en place. En effet, durant l'été 2019, l'OPIC avait soumis un remaniement complet des Règles sur les brevets. L'OPIC revient maintenant à la charge avec de nouvelles modifications aux Règles, alléguant que ces dernières sont nécessaires pour s'arrimer entre autres aux exigences du Traité de Coopération en matière de brevets. Toutefois, ces nouvelles modifications semblent un prétexte pour augmenter les taxes gouvernementales devant être payées à l'OPIC. Bien que la fenêtre offerte pour commenter les nouvelles Règles soit limitée, il est toujours possible de le faire jusqu'au 3 août prochain.

L'OPIC reçoit maintenant les commentaires suivant la publication relative aux modifications envisagées aux Règles sur les brevets. Ces modifications portent à réflexion, mais l'OPIC ne semble pas prioriser les intérêts des innovateurs.

