The recently published Tenth Edition of the Intellectual Property Review (the Review) includes a Canadian chapter. Readers are invited to learn more on the various forms of IP protection available in Canada, and highlights of important changes in Canadian IP law over the past year. The chapter was authored by members of the Pharma in Brief team.

The chapter also provides an overview of patent law, protection of IP in respect of pharmaceuticals including under the PM(NOC) Regulations, data protection, and patent term restoration. Canada is one of 18 jurisdictions featured in the Review, with chapters also available on the US and UK.

Tenth Edition of the Intellectual Property Review

Canadian Chapter

