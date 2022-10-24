Effective October 14, 2022, Ontario has made a number of changes to COVID-19 requirements in long-term care homes (LTC Homes), as set out in the document titled "COVID-19 guidance document for long-term care homes in Ontario."

Active screening for COVID-19 is no longer required when visitors and caregivers are entering a facility (although it remains recommended). Rather, self-screening for symptoms is now required.

While masks must continue to be worn by visitors entering LTC Homes, they are no longer required to be worn when visitors or caretakers are alone with a resident in their room (although it remains recommended). Note that masks continue to be required for all long-term care staff.

Physical distancing requirements in LTC Homes have been updated to align with other high-risk settings. As such, LTC Homes "should continue to adjust activities to optimize and support physical distancing as much as possible."

LTC Homes are no longer required to follow the provincially set limit of four visitors (including caregivers) per resident at a time for indoor visits. Rather, they can now set their own visitor policy.

Finally, residents are no longer required to be tested for COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. However, daily screening of residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 is still required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.