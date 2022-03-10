March 15, 2022

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Webinar

Note: time is in ET

Please note this event will be in French only

As pandemic restrictions loosen, a return to some degree of stability and normalcy now seems within reach. Yet the legal impacts of COVID-19 can still be felt and are likely to far outlast the crisis. Civil actions for business loss and insurance claims, direct and indirect occupational infection claim management, corporate responsibility and application of force majeure principles are just some of the issues we will keep facing after the pandemic abates.

Join us for an interactive meeting to discuss the main challenges we can expect over the coming months and years.

Speakers

Danny Kaufer, BLG Senior Counsel Labour and Employment Group & Co-Chair, Sports & Gaming Law Group

Pierre Visockis, BLG Counsel Insurance and Tort Liability Group

Katherine Poirier, BLG Partner Labour and Employment Group

Xavier Berwald Grégoire, BLG Senior Associate Labour and Employment Group

Please RSVP by March 14, 2022.

CPD Credit Information

BC | This course has been accredited for 1.5 hours. Course name: The long-term legal impacts of covid-19. Course number: N15032022F.

ON | This session is eligible for up to 1.5 Substantive hours.

QC | Please note, the concept of "recognition" or "accreditation" has been abolished. By doing this, the Barreau is trying to make it easier for lawyers to claim mandatory CLE credits without a formal accreditation process. It is now up to individual lawyers to determine the eligibility of a training activity and to declare the hours in their "Dossier de formation en ligne".