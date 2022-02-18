ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On February 14, 2022, the Government of Ontario announced that continued improvement in public health indicators means that COVID-related restrictions can be relaxed ahead of schedule. The first major changes take effect on February 17, 2022, followed by further easing on March 1, 2022.

Outlined in the news release accompanying the announcement, the new timetable essentially advances the date of the next step of the reopening from February 21 to February 17, and of the following step from March 14 to March 1, although a few changes have been made to the details of what happens at each step.

Please note that an archive of our posts on Ontario's previous COVID-19 announcements, from 2020 to earlier in 2022, is available for reference purposes.

As of February 17, 2022

The following changes are effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022:

Indoor capacity limits are removed where proof of vaccination ("POV") is required for (among others): Restaurants, bars, and similar establishments (without dance facilities); Gyms and other sports and recreational facilities (non-spectator areas); Cinemas; Meeting and event spaces, including convention centres; Casinos, bingo halls, etc.; Indoor areas of other establishments that require POV;

where proof of vaccination ("POV") is required for (among others): Sports arenas, concert venues and theatres increase to 50% capacity ;

; Retail operations, including malls, are generally maintained at, or increased to, the number of people who can maintain 2m physical distance .

. Higher-risk indoor settings where POV is required, including nightclubs, establishments with dancing, bathhouses etc., increase to 25% capacity ;

; Indoor weddings, funerals, religious services or rites, etc., increased to the number of attendees who can maintain 2m physical distance. There is no limit if POV is required or for outdoor ceremonies.

Finally, social gathering limits are raised to 50 (indoors) and 100 (outdoors), while organized public events may have 50 (indoors) and an unlimited number (outdoors). The indoor limit of 50 is higher than the 25 that had previously been announced as the goal for this stage of the reopening.

As of March 1, 2022

Capacity limits lifted: On March 1, all remaining capacity limits on indoor public settings will be lifted along with all POV requirements, although businesses and other establishments may choose to continue to require POV if desired.

Masking requirements to remain: Requirements relating to masking will remain in place until further notice.

Moving forward, the Government of Ontario anticipates that restrictions related to the pandemic will be dealt with primarily by public health units at the local and regional levels, in response to local conditions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.