As part of its gradual reopening plan, the B.C. government has lifted several COVID-19 restrictions in the province effective February 16, 2022. While other western Canadian provinces have removed vaccine passport requirements, the B.C. government is keeping its vaccine cards in place.

The following activities are now permitted under the eased restrictions:

No limits on indoor and outdoor personal gatherings

Full capacity allowed for: Indoor and outdoor organized events Indoor events at venues Exercise and fitness, adult sports activities, tournaments and swimming pools

Full capacity and fewer restrictions in restaurants, bars, pubs and nightclubs: No limits on table size Normal liquor service hours Customers can mingle between tables and do not have to remain seated

Dancing is permitted when wearing a mask indoors

The following restrictions remain in place until the government reviews at a later date in March and April:

Masks are still required in all indoor public settings

Proof of vaccination is still required to access many businesses, events and services

Businesses must have a COVID-19 safety plan in place

Restrictions on visitors to long-term care and assisted living facilities

Restrictions on worship services

Restrictions on child and youth overnight camps

K to 12 and child care safety guidelines

