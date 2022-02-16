The Government of Manitoba has announced that the province will ease certain public health restrictions on February 15, shifting to the Yellow (Caution) level of the provincial pandemic response system.

In addition to the new health orders, the province further indicated its plans to remove proof of vaccination requirements starting March 1, and to lift mask requirements and other restrictions by March 15

Summary of February 15 Measures

Below is a summary of the new public health measures to take effect on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. We recommend that employers review the new public orders once they are issued.

Eliminating Capacity Restrictions

Capacity restrictions will be eliminated at:

restaurants and licensed premises;

entertainment venues;

indoor and outdoor sporting events;

casinos;

gyms and fitness centres; and

museums and galleries.

Proof of vaccination will still be required at these venues.

There will be no capacity limits on outdoor public gatherings, but indoor public gatherings will be limited to 50 people if they include one or more unvaccinated individual. There will be no capacity limits on gatherings at private residences regardless of vaccination status.

Indoor Sports

Youth aged 12 - 17 who play indoor sports will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter indoor sports facilities. Individuals aged 18 and older will still require proof of vaccination.

Schools

For schools teaching kindergarten through Grade 6, masks will still be required for all staff and students except during physical education classes. Medical masks will no longer be required for school staff but are still recommended.

Self-Isolation Guidelines

Additionally, the province indicated that people entering Manitoba from within Canada will no longer be subject to self-isolation requirements. People entering the province from other countries will still be subject to the federal Quarantine Act.

MLT Aikins will continue to monitor this situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.