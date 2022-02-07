ARTICLE

Canada: Clifford Proudfoot Interviewed By Canadian Lawyer On His Role As Firm Managing Partner

Lawson Lundell lawyer Clifford Proudfoot, QC, was interviewed by Canadian Lawyer magazine for a feature article on his experience as the Firm's Managing Partner.

The article covered the growth of the Firm in recent years, how the Firm dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important initiatives Cliff is excited about for the future, including his work as the Firm's Chief Inclusiveness Officer.

"We live in very diverse communities, Vancouver Calgary, even," Cliff said. "We should have lawyers that are from those communities."

Read the full interview here.

