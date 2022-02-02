Law the Time of COVID-19 explores the law and policy of pandemic response in real time. It examines how governments, organizations, and individuals are managing the impact of COVID-19, and offers insights to help navigate the challenges ahead. Presented by McCarthy Tétrault LLP.

Listen on spotify.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.