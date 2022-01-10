New funding will be available to B.C. businesses mandated to shutdown as of December 22, 2021, in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases. This one time relief grant ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 is available to businesses ordered to fully close, including:
- Gyms and fitness centres, pilates and yoga studios, barre and spin studios
- Bars, lounges, and nightclubs that do not serve full meals
- Event venues that can no longer hold events
This provincial grant will supplement the newly announced extension of federal support programs.
B.C. Closure Relief Grant Program Overview
Eligibility
Funding amounts will be distributed based on a business' number of employees. To be eligible, a business is required to:
- Confirm it has been fully closed by the provincial health officer's recent orders;
- Provide direct-deposit information (not required for businesses who were approved for the Circuit Breaker Business Relief or the Small-and Medium-Sized Business Recovery grants);
- Confirm that it is registered as a B.C. business before November 1, 2021;
- Produce a business validation document, such as a municipal license, liquor license, notice of assessment or leasing agreement; and
- Confirm majority ownership and operations and payment of taxes in B.C.
Funding to eligible businesses will be based on the number of staff as follows:
- Businesses with no employees or contracted staff: $1,000
- One to four employees or contracted staff: $2,000
- Five to 99 employees or contracted staff: $5,000
- 100 or more employees or contracted staff: $10,000
Use of Funds
Funds can be used for expenses such as:
- Cost of perishable food loss
- Employee wages
- Insurance
- Maintenance
- Rent and utilities
How to Apply
The application process is expected to open in early January and will stay open until the end of February 2022.
Apply directly through the B.C. government website
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.