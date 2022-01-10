New funding will be available to B.C. businesses mandated to shutdown as of December 22, 2021, in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases. This one time relief grant ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 is available to businesses ordered to fully close, including:

Gyms and fitness centres, pilates and yoga studios, barre and spin studios

Bars, lounges, and nightclubs that do not serve full meals

Event venues that can no longer hold events

This provincial grant will supplement the newly announced extension of federal support programs.

B.C. Closure Relief Grant Program Overview

Eligibility

Funding amounts will be distributed based on a business' number of employees. To be eligible, a business is required to:

Confirm it has been fully closed by the provincial health officer's recent orders;

Provide direct-deposit information (not required for businesses who were approved for the Circuit Breaker Business Relief or the Small-and Medium-Sized Business Recovery grants);

Confirm that it is registered as a B.C. business before November 1, 2021;

Produce a business validation document, such as a municipal license, liquor license, notice of assessment or leasing agreement; and

Confirm majority ownership and operations and payment of taxes in B.C.

Funding to eligible businesses will be based on the number of staff as follows:

Businesses with no employees or contracted staff: $1,000

One to four employees or contracted staff: $2,000

Five to 99 employees or contracted staff: $5,000

100 or more employees or contracted staff: $10,000

Use of Funds

Funds can be used for expenses such as:

Cost of perishable food loss

Employee wages

Insurance

Maintenance

Rent and utilities

How to Apply

The application process is expected to open in early January and will stay open until the end of February 2022.

Apply directly through the B.C. government website

