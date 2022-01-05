Ontario announced today that the province is temporarily moving back into Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopen.

Starting at 12:01am on January 5, 2022 students will pivot back to remote learning, with free emergency child care planned for school-aged children of health care and other eligible frontline workers.

The measures will last at least 21 days and include the following:

Reducing social gathering limits to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Limiting capacity at organized public events to five people indoors.

Requiring businesses and organizations to ensure employees work remotely unless the nature of their work requires them to be on-site.

Limiting capacity at indoor weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites and ceremonies to 50 per cent capacity of the particular room. Outdoor services are limited to the number of people that can maintain 2 metres of physical distance. Social gatherings associated with these services must adhere to the social gathering limits.

Retail settings, including shopping malls, permitted at 50 per cent capacity. For shopping malls physical distancing will be required in line-ups, loitering will not be permitted and food courts will be required to close.

Personal care services permitted at 50 per cent capacity and other restrictions. Saunas, steam rooms, and oxygen bars closed.

Closing indoor meeting and event spaces with limited exceptions but permitting outdoor spaces to remain open with restrictions.

Public libraries limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Closing indoor dining at restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments. Outdoor dining with restrictions, takeout, drive through and delivery is permitted.

Restricting the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. and the consumption of alcohol on-premise in businesses or settings after 11 p.m. with delivery and takeout, grocery/convenience stores and other liquor stores exempted.

Closing indoor concert venues, theatres, cinemas, rehearsals and recorded performances permitted with restrictions.

Closing museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions, amusement parks and waterparks, tour and guide services and fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals. Outdoor establishments permitted to open with restrictions and with spectator occupancy, where applicable, limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Closing indoor horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues. Outdoor establishments permitted to open with restrictions and with spectator occupancy limited to 50 per cent capacity. Boat tours permitted at 50 per cent capacity.

Closing indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities including gyms, except for athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and select professional and elite amateur sport leagues. Outdoor facilities are permitted to operate but with the number of spectators not to exceed 50 per cent occupancy and other requirements.

All publicly funded and private schools will move to remote learning starting January 5 until at least January 17, subject to public health trends and operational considerations.

School buildings would be permitted to open for child care operations, including emergency child care, to provide in-person instruction for students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated remotely and for staff who are unable to deliver quality instruction from home.

During this period of remote learning, free emergency child care will be provided for school-aged children of health care and other eligible frontline workers.

A full list of mandatory public health measures can be found in the Regulation.

In addition, on January 5, 2022 the Chief Medical Officer of Health will reinstate Directive 2 for hospitals and regulated health professionals, instructing hospitals to pause all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures in order to preserve critical care and human resource capacity.

Support for Businesses Not Yet Announced

No new measures have been announced to support workers and businesses yet. The government announced it is exploring options for providing further targeted supports for businesses and workers impacted by the province's move into a modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen, including grants. The province says it will continue to call on the federal government to support Ontario businesses and Ontario workers by allowing eligible businesses to defer HST and to enhance supports available to workers affected by current public health measures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.