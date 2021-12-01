Season 2 - Episode 9: Job or Jab- Canadian businesses have been grappling with the fundamental question of whether to implement a vaccine mandate in their workplaces, however the legal landscape is still evolving and companies must factor in a range of key considerations when making their decision. On this episode host Adam Goldenberg speaks to Nicole Deniset and Adam Kanji, two lawyers who are working on the front lines of vaccine law, in litigation and labour and employment, about how vaccination requirements are shaping our public spaces and workplaces - and how the courts might eventually shape them, too.

This program qualifies for up to 0.5 hours of CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.

