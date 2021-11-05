ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This is a special edition of the Podcast since lots of parents, and college students want to know if it is necessary to be vaccinated against COVID19 to attend school. Others have asked about whether vaccination is necessary to play league sports. Education Lawyer, John Schuman explains what Ontario Law requires when it comes to the vaccine and attending school or participating in sports. He also explains whether it is the child's or the parent's choice for the child to receive the vaccine.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.