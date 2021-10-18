ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On October 7, 2021, the Alberta Government announced it will implement new measures to support businesses that are working to keep Albertans safe and reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Restrictions Exemption Program Funding

The province will implement the following measures to support businesses that implement the new Restrictions Exemption Program ("REP") As part of the REP, businesses that participate are required to obtain proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from patrons in order to grant entry to their premises. More details regarding the REP can be found in our New Public Health Measures for Alberta as COVID-19 Cases Rise blog.

The Alberta Government will provide an REP Grant of $2,000 to small and medium-sized businesses to offset the costs associated with implementing the REP.

REP Training Grant funding totalling $1 million will be available to eligible industry associations that develop or procure training for workers and businesses implementing the REP.

Increased Fines for Violating Public Health Orders

Law enforcement agencies are permitted to enforce public health orders. Fines for contravening public health orders, including mistreating workers tasked with implementing those orders, will increase from $2,000 to $4,000.

Legislation to Protect Businesses

The Alberta Government will also introduce new legislation to protect businesses that require proof of vaccination from employees from legal challenges. This new legislation will protect all businesses, not just those that implement the REP.

Many employers across Alberta have already implemented vaccination policies requiring employees to provide proof of vaccination, which may result in legal challenges from employees. Though the details on the upcoming legislation is not yet available, it is expected to ease many concerns employers have regarding their liability for requiring employees to be vaccinated.

We encourage employers with questions regarding the implications of mandatory vaccination policies in their workplaces or any questions regarding vaccination and COVID-19 testing policies to contact a member of our labour and employment law team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.