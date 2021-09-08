What's the skinny? Full vaccination against COVID-19 is now your key to travel to and within Canada.

Canada Extends Vaccinated Traveller Exemption Worldwide

As of this morning (September 7, 2021), Canada's borders are open to all travellers with appropriate travel documents (country-specific) who qualify for the fully-vaccinated traveller exemption.

To qualify for the fully-vaccinated traveller exemption, one must have:

No symptoms of COVID-19;

Received the full series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine or a combination of accepted vaccines;

Received the last dose 14-days or more prior to the day the traveller attempts to enter Canada;

Uploaded proof of vaccination into the ArriveCAN App; and

Complied/will comply with COVID testing requirements.

Canada to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination for Travel via Air, Train, or Cruise Ship

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has announced that by the middle of October, air, train, and cruise ship passengers will be required to present evidence of full vaccination for COVID-19, including evidence of receiving the full series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine or a combination of accepted vaccines.

Stay tuned for the latest from the Moodys immigration team as we closely monitor these restrictions and other significant changes in US and Canadian immigration!

Moodys Tax Law is only about tax. It is not an add-on service, it is our singular focus. Our Canadian and US lawyers and Chartered Accountants work together to develop effective tax strategies that get results, for individuals and corporate clients with interests in Canada, the US or both. Our strengths lie in Canadian and US cross-border tax advisory services, estateplanning, and tax litigation/dispute resolution. We identify areas of risk and opportunity, and create plans that yield the right balance of protection, optimization and compliance for each of our clients' special circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.