Ontario moved into Step Three of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan on July 16, 2021. Businesses can now resume additional indoor services with larger numbers of people, provided certain restrictions are in place. Ontario will remain in Step Three until 80% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 75% have received a second dose, with no public health unit having less than 70% of their eligible population aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.



While Ontario's business sector is opening up, orders under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020, S.O. 2020, c. 17 have been extended until August 18, 2021. Here are some of the orders of which businesses should be aware:

No person or business shall sell or offer to sell necessary goods at an unconscionable price

Unconscionable prices include prices that grossly exceeds the price at which similar goods are available to customers, and necessary goods include the following: Masks and gloves to be used as personal protective equipment; Non-prescription medication to treat symptoms of COVID-19; Disinfecting agents intended for cleaning and disinfecting objects or humans; and Personal hygiene products including soap and paper products.

During the applicable moderation period, no employer may provide to non-represented employees any incremental increases to existing compensation entitlements, or for new compensation entitlements that in total equal more than 1% on average for each 12 month period of the moderation period.

This excludes any temporary COVID-19 related payments received by employees in relation to work performed during the temporary suspension period or workplaces which include long-term care homes, psychiatric facilities, or retirement houses.



