Season 2 - Episode 8: 10 Years in 10 Months – The pandemic has accelerated the pace of change and transformed the business world, and in a time marked by a need for rapid operational response the makers of COVID-19 vaccines have had a front row seat. In this week's episode, McCarthy Tétrault CEO, Dave Leonard sits down with Patricia Gauthier, General Manager of Moderna's Canadian operations to discuss how the company successfully managed tremendous change while also playing a critical role in responding to the ongoing global health emergency.

