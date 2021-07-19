As Québec's COVID-19 numbers improve, restrictions are further loosened. The physical distancing rule for those with "adequate protection" (requisite doses of vaccine or had COVID plus 1 dose) is now 1 meter in most instances. There is no longer any restriction on the capacity of retail stores. Business owners will be responsible for making sure that customers are able to maintain a one meter distance from others.

Furthermore, as discussed in more detail in our separate employment-focused post, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail has modified the measures put in place for workplaces throughout Québec (for a summary, see here). Working remotely ("teleworking") is no longer mandatory, although it is still recommended where possible.

The main points of Québec's staged re-opening plan, which aims to see things almost "back to normal" by the end of the summer, are set out in this post, first in summary form and then in more detail. The loosened restrictions that will continue to apply in the different "colour zones" until the end of August 2021 (or later) are detailed by the government here. Note that the Summary refers to restrictions relating to education and sports activities that are not considered in the longer "Detailed Information" section, which is intended to focus on business issues.

Summary

Interprovincial travel by land between Québec and Ontario is no longer restricted Travel between regions within Québec is also permitted with special rules for access to Nunavik, Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James and Îles-de-la-Madeleine as set out here.

At the end of August or later:

gradual loosening of remaining restrictions if epidemiological situation permits and if 75% of those 12 years and over have been fully vaccinated: relaxation of measures for childcare and preschool settings; return to "normal" in primary and secondary schools; return to on-site work in higher education; gradual return to on-site work for other workers; further relaxation of rules for gatherings, sports and recreational activities; attendance limits for indoor venues and for outdoor events increased; and termination of coloured zone levels.



Detailed Information

This post highlights the remaining restrictions on business and will be updated as Québec's pandemic response evolves. For complete details of restrictions on other activities such as private gatherings, education and sports activities (and others), see here.

Since October 2020, the Government of Québec has continuously renewed the public health emergency declared in the province and tightened and loosened restrictions on businesses as Covid-19 cases increased and diminished. Like most other provinces, Québec has implemented its restrictions on a regional basis, with a four-level colour-coded scheme that ranges from Red (most restrictive) to Green (least restrictive).

Many of the restrictions on businesses have been lifted and all of Québec has become Green as of June 28, 2021. The remaining restrictions are to be loosened at the end of the summer.

Québec regions are now classified as follows:

Green zones: Montréal, Capitale-Nationale Region; Abitibi-Témiscamingue; Bas-Saint-Laurent; Centre-du-Québec; Chaudière-Appalaches; Côte-Nord; Estrie; Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine; Lanaudière; Laurentides, Laval; Mauricie; Montérégie; Nord-du-Québec; and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

Green zones (special measures also in force): Nunavik; and Terres-cries-de-la-Baie-James.



In all regions, restaurants, cinemas, museums, libraries, performing arts venues, spas and gyms, among others, have been permitted to reopen with certain restrictions.

Québec's public health state of emergency continues to be extended (currently to July 23, 2021) by the Québec Minister of Health and Social Services, who is thereby empowered to take measures necessary to protect public health.

Level 1 (Green zones)

Restrictions on Businesses

Open: see summary of restrictions here

bars, breweries, taverns and casinos; 50% capacity for those with a liquor licence; inside: maximum of 10 people from different addresses or the occupants of 3 households per table; outside terraces: maximum of 20 people per table; other restrictions here.

hotels and other tourist accommodation: maximum of 10 people from different addresses or the occupants from 3 households;

restaurants: inside: maximum of 10 people from different addresses or the occupants of 3 households per table outside terraces: maximum of 20 people per table;

museums, zoos, aquariums, etc.;

cinemas;

festivals and other events presenting outdoor performances;

arcades, the indoor activities of thematic sites, amusement centres and parks, water parks and youth hostels: strict conditions to be observed; and

indoor place used for an event-based or social activity and games such as bowling, darts, billiards and the like.

General restrictions

No fixed limits on the number of customers : The restrictions on the number of customers based upon the floor area of the premises accessible to them have been removed. Store operators are tasked with managing customer traffic within the store to ensure physical distancing of 1 metres at all times between customers from different households. Masks remain obligatory for persons 10 years and older.

The restrictions on the number of customers based upon the floor area of the premises accessible to them have been removed. Store operators are tasked with managing customer traffic within the store to ensure physical distancing of 1 metres at all times between customers from different households. Masks remain obligatory for persons 10 years and older. Teleworking: Working remotely ("teleworking") is no longer mandatory but still recommended where possible.

Working remotely ("teleworking") is no longer mandatory but still recommended where possible. Working on-site: For businesses whose employees are returning to the workplace, certain measures to protect the health and safety of workers continue in force and can be found here.

Nunavik and Terres-cries-de-la-Baie-James

For information about the measures in force in Nunavik and Terres-cries-de-la-Baie-James, consult the websites of the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services and the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

Fines

Those failing to respect the rules on social distancing, face coverings and gatherings (among others) may be fined up to $1,000.

Going Forward

To date, the Government of Québec has been satisfied with the province's progress in fighting the pandemic and has loosened restrictions earlier than first planned. Restrictions and closings may be re-imposed if the situation worsens. We will keep you posted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.