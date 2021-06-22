ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As Registered Massage Therapists return to practice following loosening of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are facing a changing landscape with respect to patient risk, informed consent, and potential legal liability. This “Best Practices” Bulletin provides guidance on ensuring that informed patient consent is obtained and ensuring that patients recognize the risk posed by COVID-19 transmission during massage treatment. The Bulletin also discusses the use, best practices, and potential enforceability of liability waivers and releases for RMTs in relation to the risk of liability from COVID-19 transmission to a patient during treatment. To read the Best Practice for Massage Therapy Bulletin click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.