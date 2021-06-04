British Columbia's reopening plan is a four-step plan focused on protecting individuals and getting life back to normal. The four-step plan was designed based on data and guidance from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s Provincial Health Officer (PHO).
Starting May 25, the Province can gradually begin to restart social connections, businesses and activities. To move through the steps, the Province will look for declining COVID-19 case counts, increasing vaccination rates in people 18+, declining COVID-19 hospitalizations, and declining COVID-19 mortality rates.
Step 1: Starting May 25
The criteria for Step 1 is at least 60% of the 18+ population vaccinated with their first dose, along with stable case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations. During this step, physical distancing and masks continue to be required in public indoor settings and individuals are required to stay home and get tested immediately if they or anyone in their family feels sick.
|Activities
|Updated Measures
|Personal gatherings
Examples of a personal gathering include having friends over to your house or meeting up with friends at a park.
|Organized gatherings
Examples of an organized gathering include wedding ceremonies or funerals.
|Travel
|Businesses
|Offices and workplaces
|Sports and exercise
Step 2: Earliest start date June 15
The criteria for moving to Step 2 is at least 65% of the 18+ population vaccinated with their first dose, along with declining case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations. During this step, physical distancing and masks continue to be required in public indoor settings and individuals are required to stay home and get tested immediately if they or anyone in their family feels sick.
|Activities
|Updated Measures
|Personal gatherings
|Organized gatherings
Consultation with the sector begins for next steps on indoor and outdoor organized gatherings.
|Travel
|Businesses
Consultation with sector associations begins for next steps on easing restrictions.
|Offices and workplaces
|Sports and exercise
Step 3: Earliest start date July 1
The criteria for moving to Step 3 is at least 70% of the 18+ population vaccinated with dose 1, along with low case counts and declining COVID-19 hospitalizations. During this step, masks are recommended in public indoor settings, people should engage in careful social contact, and individuals are required to stay home and get tested immediately if they or anyone in their family feels sick.
|Activities
|Updated Measures
|Personal gatherings
|Organized gatherings
|Travel
|Businesses
Businesses must operate based on a new sector COVID-19 Safety Plan.
|Offices and workplaces
Workplaces must operate based on a new sector COVID-19 Safety Plan.
|Sports and exercise
Step 4: Earliest start date September 7
The criteria for moving to Step 4 is more than 70% of the 18+ population vaccinated with dose 1, along with low case counts and low COVID-19 hospitalizations. During this step, masks in public indoor settings are left to personal choice, normal social contact is permitted, and individuals are required to stay home and get tested immediately if they or anyone in their family feels sick.
|Activities
|Updated Measures
|Personal gatherings
|Organized gatherings
|Travel
|Businesses
|Offices and workplaces
|Sports and exercise
As restrictions are lifted employers will need to consider how they plan to adjust their own workplaces. Employers may need to consider the following:
- How and when will remote workers return to the worksite?
- What work from home policies and practices will remain in place as employees return to the worksite?
- What health and safety measures will employers need to add, modify or remove as government restrictions change?
- How will COVID-19-related employee accommodation requests be addressed?
