Ontario is introducing a three-step plan that will guide the Province's reopening and lifting public health measures. This plan is based on the Province-wide vaccination rate and improvements in key public health and health system indicators, such as COVID-19 case rates, and ICU occupancy.

The Province will remain in each of the steps for at least 21 days to evaluate any impacts on key public health indicators. If at the end of the 21 days, the vaccination thresholds have been met, alongside positive trends of other key public health and health system indicators, then the province will move forward.

Step 1

Begins: after 60% of Ontario's adults have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and if public health indicators, such as hospitalizations, ICU occupancy and new admissions and case rates indicate the province can safely move to this step.

Anticipated Start Date: June 14, 2021

Activities Permitted:

Outdoor gatherings up to 10 people;

Outdoor dining up to 4 people per table;

Outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sports training up to 10 people;

Essential retail at 25 per cent capacity and can sell all goods (including discount and big box);

Non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity;

Retail stores in malls closed unless the stores have a street facing entrance;

Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit 2 metres' physical distancing;

Horse racing and motor speedways without spectators;

Outdoor horse riding;

Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools with capacity limited to permit 2 metres' physical distancing;

Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, and botanical gardens with capacity limits;

Campsites, campgrounds and short-term rentals; and

Ontario Parks.

Minimum length: 21 days

Step 2

Begins: after 70% of Ontario's adults have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 20% of adults having two doses, and if there are positive trends in public health and health system indicators.

Activities Permitted:

Outdoor gatherings up to 25 people;

Indoor gatherings up to 5 people and other restrictions;

Outdoor dining up to 6 people per table;

Outdoor sports and leagues;

Overnight camps;

Outdoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits;

Non-essential retail at 25 per cent capacity; essential retail at 50 per cent capacity;

Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times with capacity limits;

Outdoor cinemas and performing arts with capacity limits;

Horse racing and motor speedways for spectators with capacity limits;

Outdoor tour and guide services with capacity limits;

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings at 15 per cent capacity;

Public libraries with capacity limits;

Outdoor waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits; and

Fairs and rural exhibitions with capacity limits.

Minimum length: 21 days

Step 3

Begins: after 70%-80% of Ontario's adults have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 25% of adults having two doses, and if there are positive trends in public health and health system indicators.

Activities Permitted:

Outdoor gatherings with larger capacity limits;

Indoor gatherings with larger capacity limits and other restrictions;

Indoor dining with capacity limits;

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities with capacity limits;

Indoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits;

Essential and non-essential retail capacity expanded;

Personal care services with capacity expanded and other restrictions;

Indoor cinemas and performing arts facilities with capacity limits;

Indoor and outdoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings with capacity limited to permit 2 metres' physical distancing;

Indoor museums and art galleries with capacity limits;

Indoor zoos, aquariums, waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits;

Casinos and bingo halls with capacity limits; and

Other outdoor activities from Step Two permitted to operate indoors.

Minimum length: 21 days

The government has cautioned that the above is not an exhaustive list, and they will continue to work with sectors on reopening plans.

